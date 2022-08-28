Fairfield County announces how it will spend second half of American Rescue Plan funds

The new vehicles come alongside several other projects that are being funded through COVID relief

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — Fairfield County leaders have decided how they plan to use the second half of the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The county received a total of $4.3 million. Now, the federal government requires the funds to be spent on things like public health, lost revenue, and premium pay for essential staff.

The county spent around $2.1 million on the first set of projects in November.

"Some of the projects approved back in November were to do some repairs to a building, we had a human services DSS building, some park upgrades," said Deputy County Administrator Synithia Williams.

The other $2.1 million was approved by the Fairfield County Council this past Tuesday.

"We wanted to focus on some of our capital needs, upgrades to the county's courthouse, we're doing renovations out there, and also replacing a fire truck and EMS ambulance," said Williams. "Some of the fire trucks have been in the county system for years, that was pre-owned when we originally got them, with the allotment because it's 2.1 and the costs of vehicles, we're only able to replace one fire truck and one ambulance."

Money will also help with other first responder vehicles to help better public safety.

"Our calls are going up, even though our population hasn't increased, we respond to a lot of people who come into the county, for other needs as well," she said.

"Yeah, it will benefit the area if it helps get to the spot faster," said one resident.

Other funding will go towards other county-related vehicles, and to the courthouse where an expansion was already in place. The funding will focus on upgrading the courthouse's heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical.