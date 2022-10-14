Columbia convenience store damaged in Friday morning fire

No injuries were reported by Columbia Fire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted at a Columbia convenience store early Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fast Point store on Farrow Road around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire coming from the front and right side of the building.

Authorities didn't suggest how severe the damage was, however, at least one photo of crews on the scene shows burn damage to the front section of the roof and an awning on the upper right side of the building.

Fire crews were ultimately able to get the fire out after entering the burning structure. There were no reported injuries in the fire.