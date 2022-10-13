Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured

A 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock

IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School.

Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.

The employee was stable on the scene but was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment of his injuries.

That center specializes in treating burn patients and is often where people will be taken for treatment in these types of situations.

Battalion Chief Brad Well with Irmo Fire District didn't have the victim's exact condition but said the victim was air-lifted by helicopter due to the extent of his injuries. He added that the person was working in a utility room in the back room of the school.

Lexington-Richland School District Five said the worker was a contractor and not a district employee.