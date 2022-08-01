16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting Columbia

The teen was shot at a location just off Bluff Road in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting.

Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.

When they arrived they found the 16-year-old victim who'd been hit in the upper body by gunfire. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Deputies have not released any details on what they think might have led up to the shooting or if they have any indication who may be responsible.

The victim has not been identified pending the notification of family.