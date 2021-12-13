Fire destroys 8 units at St. Andrews apartment complex

Officials say no one was hurt. There is no word yet on what caused the blaze.

ST ANDREWS, S.C. — A fire at a St. Andrews area apartment complex on Monday afternoon left eight families without a home, according to the Irmo Fire Department.

Officials say eight units in one building are a total loss after the blaze roared through Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road sometime after 5 p.m.

Crews from Irmo, West Columbia, Lexington and Columbia responded to the two-alarm fire.

Officials say no residents or firefighters were hurt fighting in the blaze.

"Everyone made it out, and no one was hurt," said Irmo Fire Marshal Brian Haley.