Fire destroys 8 units at St. Andrews apartment complex

Officials say no one was hurt. There is no word yet on what caused the blaze.
Credit: Darnella Sharmayn
Photo of the fire that damaged eight units in one building at Gleneagle Apartments in St. Andrews.

ST ANDREWS, S.C. — A fire at a St. Andrews area apartment complex on Monday afternoon left eight families without a home, according to the Irmo Fire Department.

Officials say eight units in one building are a total loss after the blaze roared through Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road sometime after 5 p.m. 

Crews from Irmo, West Columbia, Lexington and Columbia responded to the two-alarm fire.

Officials say no residents or firefighters were hurt fighting in the blaze. 

"Everyone made it out, and no one was hurt," said Irmo Fire Marshal Brian Haley.

The fire remains under investigation. 

    

