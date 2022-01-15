Fire under investigation at Amazon facility in Lexington County

Authorities said the area of the fire was contained by suppression systems in the building, however, there was additional smoke and water damage.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a fire at an Amazon distribution facility early Saturday morning.

According to Lexington County Fire Services, the fire happened around 4 a.m. at 4400 12th Street Extension in the southern portion of the county. Fire officials said that they arrived to find that the fire had involved a conveyor assembly.

However, the fire was extinguished by the building's suppression system. Authorities went on to say that early activation of the sprinkler system limited fire damage to the area where the fire started. That said, smoke and water damage were reported in a larger area.

As of late Saturday morning, crews were still working to determine the cause of the fire and return the building to full service.