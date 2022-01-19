Forest Acres using 'loud bangs' in effort to drive out buzzards

"Buzzards are gathering around residents along Ponte Vedra Drive," city officials said in a Facebook post. "In an effort to divert them out of town, the city has permitted the use of a device that makes a loud bang sound."

Officials say the loud bangs will be used around 7 pm for a few nights. So, if you are in and around that area we want you to know what to expect and why.



A similar things happened a few years ago at nearby Trenholm Park. "We permitted the use of the same device then and it worked to move them along," officials said.



If you live in Forest Acres, officials ask you to spread the word so others aren't alarmed by the loud noises.