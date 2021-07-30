x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Guardians of the Night K9 5K returns Saturday

The nighttime event will mark 10 years since it's creation and the 10th anniversary of K9 Fargo's death in the line of duty.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An annual event benefiting the K-9 Unit of the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) returns Saturday.

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K will take place at the State Fairgrounds after being switched to virtual-only in 2020. 

The nighttime event gives participants the chance to run alongside RCSD K9 deputies and their partners.

RELATED: Meet Lexington County Sheriff's Department first female K-9 handler

This year marks two anniversaries: The 10th anniversary of the event and the 10th anniversary of the death of K9 Fargo.

K9 Fargo was killed in 2011 while tracking an armed robbery suspect.

Credit: RCSD

RELATED: Veteran reunites with K-9 eight years after serving together

Proceeds from the Guardians of the Night K9 5K Race/Run benefit RCSD's K9 team, helping pay for medical care, food costs and safety equipment.

Credit: RCSD

K9 Fargo's handler, Sgt. Warren Cavanagh of RCSD's Midlands Gang Task Force, says the event will honor his former partner while bringing people together for a good cause.

"Not only do we have runners that come out now, but we have people who don't run a single race all year long but they come to ours," Cavanagh explained. "We have people in wheelchairs, we have people pushing strollers, we have people that may leisurely exercise or may not exercise at all. On this day, they all come together."

Gates will open at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a family run/walk at 8:30 and a timed 5K at 9:30. Both in-person and virtual options are available this year. To learn more about the event and how to register, click here.

RELATED: Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day