Guardians of the Night K9 5K returns Saturday

The nighttime event will mark 10 years since it's creation and the 10th anniversary of K9 Fargo's death in the line of duty.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An annual event benefiting the K-9 Unit of the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) returns Saturday.

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K will take place at the State Fairgrounds after being switched to virtual-only in 2020.

The nighttime event gives participants the chance to run alongside RCSD K9 deputies and their partners.

This year marks two anniversaries: The 10th anniversary of the event and the 10th anniversary of the death of K9 Fargo.

K9 Fargo was killed in 2011 while tracking an armed robbery suspect.

Proceeds from the Guardians of the Night K9 5K Race/Run benefit RCSD's K9 team, helping pay for medical care, food costs and safety equipment.

K9 Fargo's handler, Sgt. Warren Cavanagh of RCSD's Midlands Gang Task Force, says the event will honor his former partner while bringing people together for a good cause.

TOMORROW!! Are you as excited as we are for Guardians of the Night K9 5K? 🤗🤗



If you’re signed up, you can pick up your t-shirts & bibs starting today! Info below. 👇👇



If you haven’t signed up you still can! 👉 https://t.co/XQG2Uabn2I



🐾 Come run with us! 🏃🏾‍♀️🐾 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KGShNbMwyV — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) July 30, 2021

"Not only do we have runners that come out now, but we have people who don't run a single race all year long but they come to ours," Cavanagh explained. "We have people in wheelchairs, we have people pushing strollers, we have people that may leisurely exercise or may not exercise at all. On this day, they all come together."