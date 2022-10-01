South Carolina governor to deliver state of the state address Wednesday

McMaster will speak to both senators and representatives in the South Carolina House chamber at 7 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to talk about his accomplishments and lay out his goals for 2022 on Wednesday at his annual State of the State speech before the General Assembly.

McMaster will speak to both senators and representatives in the South Carolina House chamber at 7 p.m.

McMaster will likely hit familiar themes made in his budget request to lawmakers earlier this month and public appearances last year like an income tax cut and changing the formula the state uses to fund public schools.

Much of the extra money in this year’s budget comes from federal COVID-19 relief money. To combat the school bus driver shortage caused by the pandemic, the governor is also proposed allocating more than $10 million to provide bonuses to new and current drivers.