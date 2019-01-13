MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Officials are holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss relocating South Carolina's historic main highway into Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to move the final few blocks of U.S. 501 into Myrtle Beach where it curves into U.S. 17 Business near the old Pavilion.

The new alignment will move the highway to a straighter alignment along 7th Avenue North.

The work is part of Horry County's Ride 3 program to improve roads in the area with an extra 1 percent sales tax passed by voters in 2016.

The county also plans to widen U.S. 501 from Coastal Carolina University toward Myrtle Beach.

The information session on relocating the highway is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot at 851 Broadway Street.