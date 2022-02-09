Holly Hill airport looking to expand and upgrade

The sixty-year-old airport says it hasn't received state funding in about 20 years.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Holly Hill airport is looking to expand.

Officials say the sixty-year-old airport is in need of expansion and upgrades and hasn't had state funding in 20 years.

“This is one of the state’s 55 airports I believe. One of the few grass strips left in the state," said airport coordinator Ken Mackey. He refers to it as a "hobby" airport where people build, maintain, and fly aircrafts.

The South Carolina Aeronautics Commission reports the airport has about 230 visitors a year.

Mackey says the most rewarding part of working at the airport is showing the aircrafts to children.

“Kids you know I mean 10 years old, 15, 17, getting them excited and introducing them to aviation because that will stick with them for the rest of their lives," he said.

Mackey is hoping with the help of state funding, he can bring the airport to new heights.

“In five years I’d like to have a helipad for the med evacs (medical evacuation helicopters), a terminal building, for just the airport a small 900 square foot building," he said.

Mackey says the airport hasn't received state funding in about 20 years.

He says the airport currently has 18 hangars for holding its aircrafts and his goal is to get at least six more.

Mackey says these new additions would help increase airport activity and preserve a piece of local history.