COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County school resource officer has been fired after allegations he improperly touched a student.

Jamel Bradley was fired October 30th, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. He worked at Spring Valley High School.

The family of a female student at the school has filed a lawsuit, saying Bradley sexually assaulted her on several occasions over a period of several months.

Bradley is a former Gamecocks basketball player who played for the team from 1998 to 2002.

The sheriff's department says they cannot comment on the case due to pending litigation. Richland School District Two released the following statement of its own.

"The District generally does not comment on pending litigation. In addition to the District’s general practice, in this case, the Court has issued confidentiality Order regarding the release of certain information. While we cannot comment on the specifics of the case, the District does not condone or tolerate any sexual harassment or assault of students, and its administrators and staff take reports of any sexual harassment or assault very seriously. The District also wishes to make it clear that it disputes many of the allegations made in the lawsuit, and believes appropriate actions were taken by the administration."