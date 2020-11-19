JUUL closes Lexington plant due to market changes

Juul has closed it's Lexington, South Carolina plant due to changes in the market.

According to the company, these changes are not related to COVID-19.

The plant was announces in May of 2019 and was supposed to bring 500 new jobs to the area. The company did not hit the marks they needed to receive full state funding they had been promised, according to JUUL.

According to a company spokesperson, after starting to work with a third-party manufacturing plant to begin producing JUUL product at the Lexington facility, the market changed and the operations were no longer viable.