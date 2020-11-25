Kershaw deputy injured after I-20 crash, chase

Kershaw County deputies say they were chasing a stolen vehicle and that pursuit ended near that location.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Kershaw County deputy has been injured and taken to the hospital following a chase and crash on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning.

The crash was in the westbound lanes near the 92 mile marker, which is near the Highway 601 exit. At one point all westbound lanes were blocked, but they have now reopened.

Kershaw County deputies say they were chasing a stolen vehicle and that pursuit ended near that location.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said state troopers asked for assistance catching the driver of a stolen and one of his deputies was sitting at the exit ramp. He said the suspect came over the hill and lost control and crashed into the deputy's cruiser.

Boan said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and had actually been called off just before the accident.

Officers said EMS treated both suspects driving the stolen vehicle. The Kershaw County deputy who was injured has been transported to the hospital.

Boan said he has spoken with the deputy at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, who was brought in because the incident involved both the Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

🚨Kershaw🚨 I20 west is blocked at the 92mm due to a crash. Expect delays while first responders work to clear the roadway! pic.twitter.com/ClUKybJv2n — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) November 25, 2020