Missing Richland County man last seen walking from home on Sunday

According to RCSD, Leonard Dover has medical issues that require medication.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing man with medical conditions.

Leonard Dover, 59, was last seen at his home off R L Coward Road in Hopkins on April 11. He left home on foot, headed towards Garners Ferry Road, according to the report.

Dover has grey hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 6’1” and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and khaki shirt and dark grey jeans.

Dover has medical conditions which require medication that he does not have with him.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.