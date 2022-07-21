Performing arts center under construction for Lexington School District Two

Their final project is a new fine arts center and district office on Platt Springs Road in Springdale.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven down Platt Springs Road in Springdale, you've probably noticed lots of construction work.

It's the last of a slew of projects from Lexington Two's bond referendum.

"A performing arts center has been a dream of the district's for a long time and so it was presented as one of the projects in the 2014 bond referendum and that was a $225,000,000 bond referendum and this is the final project of that referendum," Brenda Hafner, superintendent said.

This construction also includes a new district office, with adjoining meeting spaces in between.

"It's going to give our students the opportunity to train on the technical side of theater, music, dance song. The orchestra shell will be available so it'll be the highest quality of sound," Hafner said.

The center will seat up to 1,500 and the district hopes this will pull more interest toward the arts.

"We've never had really one large space for the district to come together for the professional development events, for the celebrations, for the teacher of the year recognitions, graduation's a possibility, all of these things can be held in the performing arts center," Hafner said.

Locals tell News 19 they want to make sure students are prioritized in this new center, not businesses. The district confirms this will be the case.