Lexington market kicks off holidays after expanding gift shop

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Just in time for the Holidays, Wingard's Market in Lexington hosted its annual holiday open house Friday, which doubled as a reopening celebration after expanding its Gift Shoppe.

The destination plant and flower market says it expanded its Gift Shoppe to allow for additional unique merchandise from local and regional retailers for customers.

The Gift Shoppe, which dates back 121 years, is located beneath sprawling decades-old pecan trees. Over the last year, it received a facelift, with an additional 600-square-feet of retail space, an easily accessible handicap ramp and an entirely new coat of paint and windows.

Its Holiday Reopening Celebration on Friday featured Lake Murray items, gifts and plenty of new things, including gifts for men and kids, along with other outdoor-friendly items.

"The Gift Shoppe is the original Wingard's homestead house, and it will continue to be the focal point of the business," said Wingard's co-owner Wally Steinhauser. "As our business continues to grow, so do our client's needs, and we want to be able to serve them the best that we can by offering more products and a little more comfort while they shop."

More than ever, this year, Wingard's encourages customers to do their Holiday shopping at places that support local farmers and businesses.

The Holiday Reopening Celebration continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.