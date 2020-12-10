Lexington missing teen found safe, no longer at risk

Officers were searching for 17-year-old Meredyth Conrad.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police say a missing teenage girl who was considered at risk .has been found.

Officers said Monday night that 17-year-old Meredyth Conrad returned home and is back with her family.

Police say they think she ran away overnight. They got a call Monday morning reporting her missing.

She had last been seen around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers did not give further information on her discovery or where she was while she was missing.

