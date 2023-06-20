Lexington One reaches settlement with S.C. Freedom Caucus

The district says it has two obligations under the settlement agreement. Here's what they are.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington School District One says a civil lawsuit filed by the South Carolina Freedom Caucus has been dismissed after the two reached a settlement agreement over the district's Expeditionary Learning (EL) curriculum.

The lawsuit alleged the district violated state law, which bans teaching Critical Race Theory Concepts.

Back in November of 2022, a lawsuit filed by the South Carolina House Freedom Caucus alleged Lexington School District One was adopting "expeditionary" learning (EL) at several of its schools.

"They have rebranded it as diversity, equity and inclusion, as anti-racism, as culturally relevant pedagogy. But it is at its heart rooted in critical race theory," said vice-chairman of the caucus Rep. RJ May (R-Lexington) at the time.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a concept which states race is a social category, not biological and that it is used by dominant groups to oppress and exploit people of color while serving the interests of the wealthy and powerful.

Lexington One officials say before the lawsuit was even filed, the district had initiated an internal review of the EL Education curriculum "to ensure that SC Proviso 1.105 is being followed and the curriculum best serves our students and their educational goals."

While the internal review did not reveal any violations of state law, officials said the district pursued a settlement in order for district and school administrators to give their full attention to the education of Lexington One students.

“Contesting this lawsuit would have redirected district resources, including employees’ time and attention, as well as taxpayers’ dollars, away from our primary focus," said Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, superintendent of Lexington One. "We owed it to our entire community to find a solution that did not involve a lengthy and costly legal battle and to affirm that our district is, in fact, in compliance with all state laws.”

If the matter had gone to court, the district says it would have faced an extremely broad 'Requests for Production' for nine categories of documents, communications and materials.

One of the requests was for all documents and communications referencing any of 40 terms including “decolonize,” “race,” “colorblind,” "colorblindness," "affirmative action," "inclusion," "underrepresented," and "allies.” These examples of some of the terms on the list are common words that may be found throughout South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards for multiple subjects.

The district has two obligations under the settlement agreement:

To end all agreements with EL Education, Inc., including for curricula and other school services after the end of the 2022-2023 school year and not renew any agreements with EL Education, Inc. for 2023-2024. The District may end such use earlier in its discretion; and



To fully comply with all South Carolina laws regarding instruction and training for students, teachers, and other staff.