LEXINGTON, S.C. —

Lexington Two has announced it's plans for graduation for 2020 seniors in the district.

Lexington Two will be offering virtual graduation events for Airport and Brookland-Cayce High School. The district will also set up graduation stages at school stadiums, and seniors will have scheduled individual appointments at the stadiums in early May.

According to the district, a professional photographer/videographer will get images in front of the stage of each student, in full cap and gown with diploma cover, along with his/her parents and the school principal.

The district plans to pre-record brief speeches from each school’s valedictorian, salutatorian, principal and other selected speakers, as well as from the district superintendent and board chair.

All of the photos and videos will be used to create graduation presentations for each school. Each senior will receive a program and a copy of the graduation presentation for his/her school.

The ceremonies will stream on STIRR Saturday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The ceremony will also be posted on the district's YouTube channel after airing and will be shared on the district's social media.

Both presentations will air from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, on television on WACH-Fox 57. Each school’s event will run approximately one hour.

In addition to the presentations, the district will recognize members of the Class of 2020 in other ways.