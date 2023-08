Upright started working at WLTX in the 70s and anchored the evening news until his retirement in 1999.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime WLTX viewers will remember our former evening anchor Gene Upright.

Sadly, Upright passed away early Thursday morning, according to his daughter Monica.

Upright started working at WLTX in the 70s and anchored the evening news until his retirement in 1999.

Upright was known for his calm and deliberate tone in delivering the news.

His attention to detail and love for the people of the Midlands will be missed, but his legacy will live on.