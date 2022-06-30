Love Everlasting: Couples renew vows at Columbia retirement community

Some of these couples have been married 54 and 70 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Celebrating marriage is a wonderful thing and that's exactly what the Harmony Collection at Columbia did Thursday afternoon.

One Midlands retirement community is taking time to celebrate four couples' love through a grand vow renewal ceremony.

"Just to see that twinkle in their eye and to see that they're really happy and to give honor to their marriage," Antonio Lucas, life enrichment director said.

"Man I feel like a new man, like I'm just getting married today," Felix Colon, one half of a couple renewing their vows said.

Everyone in the building has been anticipating the big day, as well as these couples' family members say staff.

One of those couples, the Cologne's, says they love everything about each other.

"She was coming out of her apartment and I told my good 'ole buddy, you see that girl right there? That girl will be my wife," Colon said.

"They've always been together and always been happy," Sandra Medert, Colon's daughter said.

This was all made possible thanks to community donations.

"We have Elvis coming, they're donating their time. We have SC House Calls doing our fruit for us, our fruit trays and our petit fours. We have Heart of Hospice doing our three tier wedding cake, so lots and lots of preparation, lots of beforehand work," Kelly Northcut, move-in coordinator said.

A grand celebration of matrimony is now given new life.

This is Harmony Collection's third annual vow renewal ceremony.