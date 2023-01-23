x
Local News

High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck

The accident happened on Ridgeway road in Lugoff.
KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. 

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. 

Two cars were involved. 

According to West, William Shealy, 16, a junior at Lugoff-Elgin High School was driving a Nissan towards Lugoff when it collided with a Ford truck headed towards Ridgeway.   

Shealy was killed in the wreck.

The accident remains under investigation

