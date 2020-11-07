Man accused of pointing gun at State House protesters arrested

According to the report, the man allegedly pointed the gun at the victims who were peacefully protesting for Black Lives Matter at the 1200 block of Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department have arrested a 64-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at a group of people during a peaceful protest in downtown Columbia Friday.

The man was arrested and charged with Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person. He was taken to the Richland County jail after an interview with an investigator.

According to the report, the man allegedly pointed the gun at the victims who were peacefully protesting for Black Lives Matter at the 1200 block of Gervais Street.

He was driving a silver Kia Rio and is accused of initially displaying a rude gesture at the victims before words were exchanged. According to the report, when the light turned green, he is accused of stopping in the road and pointing a gun at the victims.

At least one of the victims managed to capture the incident on video which helped the investigation.