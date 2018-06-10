Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in Five Points early Saturday morning.

As the Thirsty Parrot at 734 Harden Street began to close around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a fight broke out in the front doorway.

Police say a group of men were approached by employees when they tried to enter the bar. As two men fought, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun, fired one shot, then fled. That shot struck the arm of one of the men involved in the fight.

Patrolling officers in the area heard the gunshot and ran to investigate. They found the victim in front of the bar, where a large crowd had gathered. The victim was treated for a non life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information should call Crimetoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX