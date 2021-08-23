Miracle League fall baseball registration open through September 7

The baseball program provides a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for young athletes with special needs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Registration for the Miracle League of Columbia’s Fall baseball season for children will end September 7, according to the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department.

The baseball program provides a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for young athletes with special needs and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime.

But it’s more than playing a game. The Miracle League is about making new friends, building self-esteem and being treated just like other athletes.

There is NO FEE to participate. Games will be held at the Miracle League field at Owens Field Park, located at 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

League play will be held on Saturdays at 9 a.m., beginning Sept 18.

To register, visit www.miracleleaguecolumbia.com.