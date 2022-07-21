Missing Lake Murray boater's body found, Saluda County authorities say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Saluda County said on Wednesday that a missing boater on Lake Murray had been found dead.
According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, the boater had been reported missing on Tuesday around 5 p.m. leading to a response from the sheriff's office marine unit, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Newberry County Rescue Squad, and the Little Mountain Rescue Squad.
"The search went well into the nighttime hours and was suspended until daylight, [Wednesday morning]," the sheriff's office said.
Authorities ultimately found the missing boater's body around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday with the sheriff's office suggesting the death was the likely result of drowning.