Missing Holly Hill man with health issues man last seen in December

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen in December.

Deputies say 50-year-old Frederick Jenkins of a Barns Street residence in Holly Hill was last seen on December 9.

“We were notified several weeks after this man had been last seen,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell sheriff said. “Since, we’ve had reason to believe he was in the Orangeburg area.”

Investigators had been following several leads until those leads ran out, Ravenell said.

Jenkins, who is said to have health issues, stands about 5'8" and weighs around 145 pounds, according to deputies.

If you see Jenkins or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: