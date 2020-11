According to the report, Samara Harris, 30, was last seen at Tanger Outlet in North Charleston around 2:40 p.m. on November 9 after leaving her nursing class.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing 30-year-old woman.

According to the report, Samara Harris, 30, was last seen at Tanger Outlet in North Charleston around 2:40 p.m. Monday, November 9, after leaving her nursing class.

Harris has a slender build and her maiden name is Ayers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 843-743-7200.

Have you seen her? Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.#chsnews pic.twitter.com/CYJBCU8gPe — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) November 10, 2020