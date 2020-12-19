Missing SC woman last seen Tuesday, car found abandoned

Flavie Alix Marie Cocard, 21, was last seen on Tuesday. According to the report, she told family she was leaving for unknown reasons.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a missing person who was last seen on Dec. 15.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office discovered her vehicle on Dec. 17, but it was abandoned, according to the report.

She is 5’4”/190lbs with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of flowers on her chest area and multiple scars on her arms.

Anyone with information should call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.