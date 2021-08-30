Missing Sumter man last heard from Sunday afternoon

Police say Robert Anderson has not been heard from since about 2 p.m. Sunday, and he did not report for work Monday morning.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man last seen on Sunday.

Police say Robert Anderson, 34, was reported missing on Monday after loved ones and associates said they had not heard from him since about 2 p.m. Sunday, and he did not report for work Monday morning.

Anderson has brown eyes, brown hair, stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange plaid shirt, dark-colored jeans and a black ball cap.

Police say Anderson was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Silverado with S.C. license tag QIW168.

If you see Anderson of have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: