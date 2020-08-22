Mobile COVID-19 testing sites in the Midlands: August 21-23

Testing opportunities are available in Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland Counties from August 21-23.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has mobile and permanent tests sites across the state.

For August 21-23, COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) include the sites below.

These locations are current as of Friday at 10 a.m. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Mobile Testing Events

Mobile testing events are free of cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. These tests don't require an appointment or referral, although preregistering is recommended. Patients can get results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested for more information.

August 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster



August 21, 10 a.m.- 2p.m., Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 Aiken Blvd, Aiken



August 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Back lot at 139 Cadz Street, Chester

Partner Mobile Testing Events

Community partners with DHEC play an essential role in the state's testing, according to the agency. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible here.

August 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia



August 21, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Refuge Temple, 4450 Argent Court, Columbia



August 21, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Pardon and Parole (old building), 2204 Lee Street, Columbia



August 21, 8:30-12:45 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Road, Camden



August 22, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Pardon and Parole (old building), 2204 Lee Street, Columbia

Permanent Testing Sites

There are currently 222 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important