Mobile COVID-19 testing sites in the Midlands: August 21-23

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has mobile and permanent tests sites across the state.
For August 21-23, COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) include the sites below.
These locations are current as of Friday at 10 a.m. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
Mobile Testing Events
Mobile testing events are free of cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. These tests don't require an appointment or referral, although preregistering is recommended. Patients can get results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested for more information.
- August 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster
- August 21, 10 a.m.- 2p.m., Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 Aiken Blvd, Aiken
- August 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Back lot at 139 Cadz Street, Chester
Partner Mobile Testing Events
Community partners with DHEC play an essential role in the state's testing, according to the agency. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible here.
- August 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
- August 21, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Refuge Temple, 4450 Argent Court, Columbia
- August 21, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Pardon and Parole (old building), 2204 Lee Street, Columbia
- August 21, 8:30-12:45 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Road, Camden
- August 22, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Pardon and Parole (old building), 2204 Lee Street, Columbia
Permanent Testing Sites
There are currently 222 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.