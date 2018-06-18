CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The travel nightmare continued Monday for hundreds of passengers stranded at Charlotte Douglas as American Airlines’ regional carrier PSA Airlines faces a second technical glitch in three days.

The airline was forced to cancel another 70 flights Monday evening on top of 70 flights that were canceled Sunday. American Airlines told NBC Charlotte a hardware issue affected its computer systems that schedule flight movements and crew staffing.

The glitch was primarily impacting flights in Charlotte; PSA operates about 45 percent of flights in the Queen City.

We understand recent cancellations have been frustrating for customers and are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. American is working to contact all those impacted, but please check your flight status before going to the airport. — PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) June 18, 2018

Many passengers said they were left without answers.

“No, there was no reason,” said one passenger. “It was just canceled.”

Some people traveling in advance of another work week were in limbo, while a newlywed couple was just trying to get home to Cleveland after their honeymoon.

“There wasn’t anything out to Cleveland, so then we had to figure out, well, maybe we’ll go to Arkon,” said the man. “Then that got canceled.”

There’s never a good time for airport problems, but especially not on Father’s Day. Fortunately, some were able to make it home in time for the holiday.

“It feels good,” said one woman. “I wanted to see my husband on Father’s Day. Our kids aren’t here and I just wanted to see him.”

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 15, 2018

All travelers heading to the airport are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving home. American Airlines was compensating customers through refunding or rebooking. The airline also sent teams from headquarters in Dallas-Fort Worth to PSA headquarters in Dayton, Ohio to help resolve the issue.

A spokesperson for Columbia Metropolitan Airport confirmed to News 19 that American Airlines flights out of Columbia Monday had been impacted by the delays and cancellations in Charlotte.

Officials recommend travelers taking American Airlines flights out of Columbia -- or any other airport -- check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

