Motorcyclist dead in hit and run crash in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run collision early Friday morning in Orangeburg County, authorities say.
According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2009 Harley was traveling on Hwy. 301 north when it went to merge onto I-26 when it was struck by an unknown car or truck.
The rider of the motorcycle was ejected. The Orangeburg coroner has not yet released the name.
SCHP and the Orangeburg Sheriff's Department ask anyone with information about this accident to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.