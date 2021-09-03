Motorcyclist dead in hit and run crash in Orangeburg

The accident happened around 8am Friday morning.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run collision early Friday morning in Orangeburg County, authorities say.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2009 Harley was traveling on Hwy. 301 north when it went to merge onto I-26 when it was struck by an unknown car or truck.

The rider of the motorcycle was ejected. The Orangeburg coroner has not yet released the name.