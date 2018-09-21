Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Organizations from around the country are banning together to help hurricane victims in need, including one Nebraska business.

Leaders from the e-commerce company Spreetail flew into South Carolina Friday to personally donate disaster relief items to the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Spreetail dispatched two trucks of supplies worth $20,000 to the Palmetto state.

"We were able to ship over 30 dehumidifiers over 20 chainsaws and over 30 fans," said Chad Kilpatrick, head of communities at Spreetail. "I also have a young son only 20 months old and so we were able to purchase diapers and wipes and I really got emotional just thinking that there's families out there that need these supplies."

Mary Louise Resch is only on her 15th day as the diaster manage for Harvest Hope Food Bank, but she says the job doesn't deplete her — it fills her up with hope

"I've been talking to people as far away as Nebraska, Chicago the west coast in California and they just all want to nw how they can help and its just gratifying to now our friends and neighbors both ear and far really cares about what happens to us," Resch said.

Kilpatrick thought it was important to be present for the delivery, despite his leadership position.

"We feel that impact is in person we want to be local and we just want to continue to find ways to help where the needs aren't being met and so you come together as a group and you figure out how to make the largest impact," he said.

Harvest hope says they're currently looking for people to donate or volunteer. For more information, visit harvesthope.org.

