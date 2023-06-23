Broad River Road will soon no longer be a food desert. Here's why.

The store will create 60 jobs and is currently hiring.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new grocery store is coming to an area of Broad River Road that has lacked them.

Since then, residents living around the Widewater Shopping Center on Broad River Road have traveled several miles to shop for groceries.

"You have so many neighborhoods around and they can't get anywhere. They either have to go to Food Lion or down there to Walmart on Harbison," said Teflon For Barbers owner Deuce FX, who has lived on Broad River Road for years.

They have been going out of their way to get food since 2018 when Harvey's closed, leading to a food desert.

"I've been praying for a grocery store to be in the neighborhood, in the community," said resident Naomi Roberts.

Now, a grocery store is coming to the same spot and answering that prayer.

"We will no longer be a USDA food desert designation, which is huge," said Broad River Business Alliance President Javar Juarez. "We now have a total of four grocery stores in our immediate area and we want to keep it that way."

Juarez said the family-owned store, World Food Market, will offer a variety of foods, including Hispanic, Asian, and Indian.

"There's something for everybody in here, right? It really does shed light on the international corridor that the broader district really is," said Juarez.

He's hoping it will help other local businesses in the center, like Teflon for Barbers, thrive.

"As soon as it's open, it'll bring this whole plaza back to life," said Deuce FX.

Juarez is calling on the community to help the store survive.

"Come over here with love. Greet your neighbors and become a part of the community. Do your shopping and go on," said Juarez.

He said the market will open within the next few weeks.