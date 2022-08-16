Changes coming to Town of Lexington starting this week

On Monday, the Town of Lexington met to discuss several changes coming to their community.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Several changes and proposed updates are coming to the Town of Lexington starting the week of August 15.

Among the changes will be additional signage added to their downtown area, a park opening, and increased fees for towing by the police.

Gabriel Feraci at Craft Axe on Main Street, says anything that points more people to the downtown area is a good thing.

"I think it would help draw in more people who aren't really from around here to stop in our town and enjoy the small businesses that are growing here," Feraci said.

Mayor Steve MacDougall says the signs will be a newer design with the town's logo on the back, and will be sprinkled throughout the city.

"A lot of signs that are around town right now point people out," MacDougall explained. "We want them to stay in so we're updating our signs to promote what we have right here."

The council says crews will be out installing the signs throughout the week of August 15.

As for visitors or anyone living in Lexington, the council has decided to move forward with a proposal to allow the police department to charge drivers $190 for towing services after a car crash. This fee was $160 and will go up by $30. However, if your car needs to be towed after an accident you can decline police services for towing.

"This price is increasing because gas prices have gone up and it's more expensive to run this service now," Mayor MacDougall said.

The council will revisit the potential for this fee increase at their next meeting, where they will also discuss how the town hosts food trucks.

Right now, food trucks must have an annual or special events business permit, but now the council wants to limit the number trucks allowed within a certain amount of space.

Then, next Tuesday, the council says there will be a ribbon cutting for the refurbished Virginia Hylton Park.