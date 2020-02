COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Clemson Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins, the accident happened around 1:26 p.m.

A 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Clemson Road when a 2008 Toyota traveling eastbound make a left hand turn onto Salisbury Lane, striking the motorcycle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.