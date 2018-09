Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — One person was injured in a shooting on Platt Springs Road in Lexington County on Sunday, according to deputies.

Lexington County deputies say they responded to a reported shooting at a home near the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Steele Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say one victim was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they are not actively looking for any suspects in relation to this incident.

