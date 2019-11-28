COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Richland County.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday morning on US Highway 378 (Garners Ferry Road) near Crossing Creek Road.

Cpl. Collins said a SUV was travelling west on Garners Ferry Road when it ran off the road and overturned, killing the driver.

Troopers say there were no other people involved, and the driver was not wearing a seat-belt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

You can find the latest traffic conditions at wltx.com/traffic.

