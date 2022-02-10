Orangeburg County building $30 million speculative building to bring new jobs to the area

County officials say it will be the largest speculative building in the Midlands.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County is building a speculative building called the Shamrock Commerce Center. Speculative means it is being built to attract a company to move in and make it their home.

The building will be worth a capital investment of $30 million.

“We’re excited about the future, we’re excited about the investors, and we can’t thank them enough," said Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson.

The building will be 534,000 square feet. It will be privately funded by Appian Investments, LLC in Greenville, Super Land Holdings, LLC in Orangeburg, and Pacolet Milliken in Spartanburg.

“100% of the capital stock is represented in South Carolina and that’s what makes this project even more special," said Robinson.

Robinson says the project won't affect taxpayer dollars and is intended to be used for warehousing. This would offer job opportunities in manufacturing and distribution.

County officials say manufacturing is an asset to many workers in Orangeburg County.

“Out of 37,000 employees that we have here in the county, 7,000 are actually trained in manufacturing," said project manager Ciara Williams.

The building will be located at 122 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, which is off of I-26 and US 301.