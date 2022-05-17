x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woods fire in Orangeburg threatens building

The fire was on Prosperity drive in Orangeburg.
Credit: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
The fire was determined to have started from a cutting process that struck a nail igniting saw dust.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg firefighters responded to a woods fire on Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire was threatening a structure on Prosperity Drive in Orangeburg. 

The first engine on scene reported fire burning a wood material pile about 40 feet by 50 feet. 

Fire was spreading to adjacent wood storage-Dempsy Wood Products Inc

RELATED: 'He was life': Coach remembers 6-year-old boy shot, killed in Orangeburg County

A portion of Prosperity Drive was shut down to secure a water source at a hydrant. 

Credit: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
The fire was determined to have started from a cutting process that struck a nail igniting saw dust

The fire was declared under control in about 40 minutes. People at the business assisted firefighters with on site machinery. 

RELATED: Prisma Health mobile care clinic coming to rural areas of the Midlands

The fire was determined to have started from a cutting process that struck a nail igniting saw dust. 

Employees moved the container of saw dust away from the building and the fire spread to nearby materials. 

No injuries were reported.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Fort Jackson closed to visitors on May 18