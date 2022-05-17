Woods fire in Orangeburg threatens building

The fire was on Prosperity drive in Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg firefighters responded to a woods fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was threatening a structure on Prosperity Drive in Orangeburg.

The first engine on scene reported fire burning a wood material pile about 40 feet by 50 feet.

Fire was spreading to adjacent wood storage-Dempsy Wood Products Inc.

A portion of Prosperity Drive was shut down to secure a water source at a hydrant.

The fire was declared under control in about 40 minutes. People at the business assisted firefighters with on site machinery.

The fire was determined to have started from a cutting process that struck a nail igniting saw dust.

Employees moved the container of saw dust away from the building and the fire spread to nearby materials.