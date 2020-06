COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down part of Interstate 26 in Columbia.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell tweeted that all lanes of Interstate 26 West near mile marker 108 in Lexington County are shut down due to an overturned tractor trailer.

L. Cpl. Tidwell said that travelers should expect delays and to see an alternate route.

Troopers did not say how long it will be before the interstate is clear.