Pedestrian dead after being struck by Sumter County deputy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by a Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle Friday afternoon.
While details are limited at this time, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office say a Sumter County deputy struck a pedestrian, who died from her injuries around 2 p.m. The collision happened on Pocalla Road (Highway 15) near Manning Avenue.
No other details were immediately available including the identity of the victim. S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
