Pedestrian dead after being struck by Sumter County deputy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by a Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle Friday afternoon.

While details are limited at this time, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office say a Sumter County deputy struck a pedestrian, who died from her injuries around 2 p.m. The collision happened on Pocalla Road (Highway 15) near Manning Avenue.

No other details were immediately available including the identity of the victim. S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.