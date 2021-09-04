SC shooting suspect's brain to be probed for CTE: report

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The brain of the former NFL player who killed five people in South Carolina before fatally shooting himself will be tested for a degenerative disease that has affected a number of pro athletes.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast told McClatchy Newspapers on Friday that she had gotten approval from Phillip Adams’ family for the procedure to be included as part of his autopsy.

York County authorities say Adams went to the home of a well-liked doctor Wednesday afternoon and killed him, his wife, two grandchildren, an employee of a heating and air conditioning business who was there to do work. Another employee was also shot and in the hospital.

The Medical University of South Carolina will be working with Boston University, which has a CTE Center. According to its website, the center conducts research on the long-term effects of repetitive brain trauma in athletes and military personnel.

Adams played six seasons in the NFL and played college football at South Carolina State University.

The NFL and its players’ union have an array of health programs designed to help former players in their life after football. According to his agent, Adams did not avail himself of those opportunities. Scott Casterline told The Associated Press that Adams did not participate in the physical and mental health programs that are easily accessible for ex-players.