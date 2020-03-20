COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is restricting visitors to protect patients, staff and the community. The change affects Prisma Health hospitals, Emergency Departments and outpatient facilities.

RELATED: In the hospital: News19's Rosemarie Beltz describes how medical staff are responding to COVID-19

Beginning at 7 a.m., Friday, March 20, visitors are no longer allowed in Prisma Health hospitals. This includes the Emergency Department, procedure areas and inpatient areas.

RELATED: Prisma Health restricts visitors amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Lexington Medical center no longer allowing visitors due to coronavirus

One visitor per patient will be allowed for the following:

Pediatrics patients

Obstetrics patients

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients

End of life events

Children less than 18 years of age will not be approved as visitors.

Additionally, there will be no visitors for patients suspected of or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Know the difference between COVID-19, flu and allergies

RELATED: Here are the common symptoms of coronavirus