COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is starting to perform surgeries for some patients whose procedures were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A team of physicians, nurses and infection control specialists developed our plan to resume clinical operations, starting with patients whose surgical procedures were deferred,” said Dr. Angelo Sinopoli, executive vice president and chief clinical officer. “Our plan is in response to the medical needs of our patients, and provides a safe environment for our team members, ensuring we have plenty of medical resources and personal protective equipment to care for all of our patients.”

Prisma Health has continued providing urgent and emergent care to patients during the COVID-19 crisis. In preparation for a potential large increase of COVID-19 patients, in early March, Prisma Health began deferring selected cases for patients whose health would not be adversely impacted by the delay.

However, patients with severely painful or progressive conditions such as those who need joint replacement can’t delay treatment indefinitely without repercussions to their long-term health.

Sinopoli said, “We will continue to defer surgical procedures for higher risk populations as long as this does not adversely impact their health. When a patient’s medical condition requires a surgical procedure, we will take the necessary precautions to provide safe and effective care.”

Prisma Health complied with Governor McMaster’s March 17 request for hospitals and doctors to stop performing elective procedures. This measure helped conserve personal protective equipment, medical supplies and other healthcare resources that may have been needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Prisma Health will continue to closely monitor the impact of the coronavirus on the community and our healthcare system,” said Mark O’Halla, president and chief executive officer. “If we see a surge of patients with COVID-19, we will revisit these and other plans to provide the urgent and emergent care our patients and communities need.”