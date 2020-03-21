LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is hiring thousands of new employees across its seven-state footprint in order to meet the demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open positions at Publix, which this year ranked No. 7 on Fortune’s list of Best Big Companies to Work For, include customer service roles at Publix stores as well as jobs at Publix’s nine distribution centers

The company encourages submissions from people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries who have recently found themselves unexpectedly without work. Interested individuals should fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”