Residents clean up after flooding in St. Andrews area

Some residents say their apartments and cars were damaged due to Thursday's flash flooding.

ST ANDREWS, S.C. — Midlands residents started cleaning up Friday morning after their apartment complex experienced flooding Thursday night.

On Thursday, flash flooding occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. and affected an area around St. Andrews Road in Irmo over to the Town of Lexington. A lot of the flooding impacted different apartments on Fernandina Road and Fox Run Lane.

An official total is not yet in, but Richland County estimates some parts of that area could have received 4 inches of rain in one hour.

One of the apartments affected by the rain was The Creek Apartments in the St. Andrew area.

"I thought it was time to evacuate because it really ain't safe. I got little girls so that's a major problem," said one resident.

Heavy rain had water flowing through parts of the apartment complex. There's also a creek that runs through a part of the complex where the water followed through. The water receded around 8 p.m., according to officials.

Some residents say the water ended up inside their apartment.

"The tiles on my floor from the water getting up under it is coming up," said one resident. "I had water. There's water all up under my stairway up here."

Video sent to News 19 shows the water level coming up to the tops of tires on cars.

"My car will not even crank. That made it bad," said another resident. "Who's going to fix that? I've got to do that."

Residents who spoke to Street Squad but didn't want to be on camera say flooding happens too often at their complex.

They believe something needs to be done soon before it gets worse.

"My point is, every time it rains, what are we supposed to do? We supposed to keep cleaning up our houses? Either move us or they need to find a way to fix it," said a resident.

Street Squad reached out to management at the property and they say they plan on having a landscape engineer come next week. Management also looks to clean out draining ditches as well.