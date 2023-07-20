How Residents' concerns stop developments

Several large developments in the region are being scrapped or changed after people in the community stood up and said "no".

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Ninety-three acres of prime property on Lake Murray will remain vacant, for now.

The Town of Lexington had hoped to turn it into a lakeside resort community until the property owners pulled out.

It comes one week after residents raised concerns over the development.

Local leaders got an earful at several meetings, from some who said they didn't want it, fearing congestion and overdevelopment.

"I've never seen that. we had that kind of public input one time around over Hospitality Taxes but Never had it around for development," said town councilman Todd Carnes. "I was surprised that they totally pulled the project."

It's just the latest example of a large development in the region being scrapped or changed after some in the community stood up and opposed it.

George Bulwinkel, the attorney who represents the property owners said in a statement:

“Regrettably, the annexation and zoning process has overshadowed the thoughtful plans that would have opened up community access to this beautiful location."

Earlier this year, community members stopped 100 homes from being built in Calhoun County.

In Columbia, apartment developments along River Drive and in the Kilbourne Neighborhood were scaled down after blowback from the community.

"For as long as I've been in the real estate industry in long before that public opposition to new development has been a part of the process," said Clemson real estate development professor Dustin Read.

He said "resident engagement" can be an important check against development, that residents feel isn't in their best interest.

"Ultimately, we're trying to try and craft areas where people want to stay and live and raise their families and work and can contribute. So public input is extraordinarily important," said Read.

However, he added it's important for residents to remember the good things development can produce, like tax revenue, diversity in the population, and economic development.

"All those things are great, so you hope that public officials are thinking through all those positive effects of development as well as the concerns of citizens whenever development proposals are put forth," said Read.

Elected officials like Carnes say it's difficult to balance growth with residents' concerns.